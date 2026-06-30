Community News Praise for Angaston Christmas Parade The 2025 Angaston Christmas Parade which costs in excess of $10,000 to hold, has been hailed as a great success by Mark Wheeler, president of Angaston Community Business Alliance Inc. by Tony Robinson Published July 01, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Representing the Angaston Community Business Alliance Inc. Back: Sarah Day, Lou Feist, Simon Wales, Barry Willott and Peter Feist. Front: Andrew Plush, Mark Wheeler, Sandy Jaensch and Steve Falland. Updated July 01, 2026 8:38 am | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!