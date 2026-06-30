Wednesday, 1 July 2026
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Praise for Angaston Christmas Parade

The 2025 Angaston Christmas Parade which costs in excess of $10,000 to hold, has been hailed as a great success by Mark Wheeler, president of Angaston Community Business Alliance Inc.

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by Tony Robinson
Published
Praise for Angaston Christmas Parade
Representing the Angaston Community Business Alliance Inc. Back: Sarah Day, Lou Feist, Simon Wales, Barry Willott and Peter Feist. Front: Andrew Plush, Mark Wheeler, Sandy Jaensch and Steve Falland.
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