Community News Angaston CWA celebrates 80 years Last Wednesday members and friends of the Angaston branch of the South Australian Country Women’s Association Inc celebrated the branch’s 80th birthday. by The Leader Published July 01, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Members of the Angaston branch. Back: Marilyn Taylor (hidden), Judy Spain, Molly Coutts, Margaret Shilton, Mary Mattner, Sue Burton (hidden), Lynne Gregory, Wendy Koch. Front: Lorraine Farey, Judy Munday, Pat Parks, Dianne Klingner, Evonne Pritchard, Marilyn Langley, Erica McGregor. Photos supplied. Updated July 01, 2026 8:43 am | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!