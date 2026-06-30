Wednesday, 1 July 2026
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Angaston CWA celebrates 80 years

Last Wednesday members and friends of the Angaston branch of the South Australian Country Women’s Association Inc celebrated the branch’s 80th birthday.

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by The Leader
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Angaston CWA celebrates 80 years
Members of the Angaston branch. Back: Marilyn Taylor (hidden), Judy Spain, Molly Coutts, Margaret Shilton, Mary Mattner, Sue Burton (hidden), Lynne Gregory, Wendy Koch. Front: Lorraine Farey, Judy Munday, Pat Parks, Dianne Klingner, Evonne Pritchard, Marilyn Langley, Erica McGregor. Photos supplied.
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