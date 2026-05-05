Friday, 8 May 2026
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Pioneer Park restoration work

With the restoration of the Pioneer Park wall at Gawler, some historic gravesites were disturbed but respectfully handled by a team of experts – guest speakers at Gawler History Team's May meeting.

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by The Leader
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Pioneer Park restoration work
Local historian Helen Hennessy; Cultural Heritage Centre coordinator Jacinta Weiss and inset: archaeologist Ella Kelty. Photos supplied.
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