Community News Pioneer Park restoration work With the restoration of the Pioneer Park wall at Gawler, some historic gravesites were disturbed but respectfully handled by a team of experts – guest speakers at Gawler History Team's May meeting. by The Leader Published May 06, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Local historian Helen Hennessy; Cultural Heritage Centre coordinator Jacinta Weiss and inset: archaeologist Ella Kelty. Photos supplied. Updated May 06, 2026 9:08 am | 2 days ago Link copied! Copy failed!