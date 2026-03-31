Friday, 3 April 2026
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Sport

Kapunda Wel.Co-mes success

The Kapunda Football Club has won the inaugural Gracewood Cup as part of the Wel.Co Football Festival held on Saturday at the Mallala Football Oval.

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by The Leader
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Kapunda Wel.Co-mes success
Tony Piccolo, Kapunda player coach Jesse Lonergan, Kapunda co-captain Max Neville, Wel.Co rep Kyle Cheney, Kapunda President Lachlan Mickan and Wel.Co rep Russell Gwynne. Photo supplied.
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