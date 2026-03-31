Sport Kapunda Wel.Co-mes success The Kapunda Football Club has won the inaugural Gracewood Cup as part of the Wel.Co Football Festival held on Saturday at the Mallala Football Oval. by The Leader Published April 01, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Tony Piccolo, Kapunda player coach Jesse Lonergan, Kapunda co-captain Max Neville, Wel.Co rep Kyle Cheney, Kapunda President Lachlan Mickan and Wel.Co rep Russell Gwynne. Photo supplied. Updated April 01, 2026 8:17 am | 2 days ago Link copied! Copy failed!