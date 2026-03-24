Head to toe seasonal fashion at Barossa Lifestyle

From head to toe, the team at Barossa Lifestyle has spent hours researching and stocking the store with the latest seasonal fashions, ready to help Barossans find the pieces to keep them looking their best in the cooler months.

The Barossa Lifestyle team is ready to help you find your best fit. Victoria James, menswear; Sam Richardson, team leader; April Hoffmann, team member.

From head to toe, the team at Barossa Lifestyle has spent hours researching and stocking the store with the latest seasonal fashions, ready to help Barossans find the pieces to keep them looking their best in the cooler months.

Speaking with Barossa Lifestyle’s Sam Richardson and Krista Wohlstadt, they shared with The Leader that this season’s fashions are taking a turn in the rich and warm direction, though there are plenty of wardrobe staples complementing this.

“(There’s) a definite focus on all of your rich burgundies and plum colours, and chocolates,” Krista said.

“It’s almost like we’ve gone back…those sorts of fashions were in a few years ago, so it’s linen, it’s texture, it’s big knits, layering, a real resurgence in denim, going back to ballet flats and a little bit of a western influence is coming through as well.”

While the bright colours which have been ever-present in recent years are certainly still coming through, these are now sharing the shelves with more warm, earthy, neutral tones, from browns to creamy oat whites, that give a strong foundation on which to build the rest of the look.

They also share that texture is equally important for layering, with cosy qualities like capes and faux fur displayed in items on the floor.

Krista shared that since COVID, there has been a shift in trends, which she and the team have accommodated for when stocking the store, with a focus on staples that can be worn in many different areas of life.

“People did spend a lot of money on really fancy dresses, and heels, but now they tend to buy pieces that they know they can mix and match,” Krista said.

“Footwear is probably a big thing where we’ve noticed…they will wear sneakers with a dress…comfort shoes we do quite well with.”

Across the store, Sam and Krista also shared that a deep, versatile teal colour is also a signature hue, as well as a return of polka dots, from the subtle to the bold, while a finish of fringe and tassels add movement and a sense of luxury to outfits.

Other wardrobe staples like denim are always popular, and one which Barossa Lifestyle stocks accordingly with fashion trends – at the moment there’s a resurgence in wide leg and barrel leg jeans.

“As we say, jeans are found in everybody’s wardrobe, so jeans are a great staple piece to build, you can either dress them up with a black blazer and some court shoes, or you can dress it down with a knit and a sneaker,” Krista said.

The brands are also those which customers will know and love, with pieces carefully curated with the seasonal trends in mind.

Over in menswear, Krista said an exciting new edition coming to Barossa Lifestyle is Politix suiting, which as well as being stylish she says is quite reasonably priced.

“Politix from head to toe, from the tie to the shirt to the jacket to the pants,” Krista said of suiting options.

In the children’s clothing department, Sam mentions there is also a growing market for mini-me clothing that Barossa Lifestyle is stocking, with matching outfits for parents and babies.

Completing a look with affordable, on-trend jewellery, shoes and accessories like a handbag or clutch – Barossa Lifestyle is ready to keep you looking your best in the cooler months.