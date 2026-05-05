Friday, 8 May 2026
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Arts grant brightens Nuriootpa High School

Local artist Marnie Wark Gilder has teamed with students at Nuriootpa High School to create a collaborative mural within the school grounds.

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by The Leader
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Arts grant brightens Nuriootpa High School
Main, Back: Marnie Wark Gilder, Artist; Philip Lehmann and Annabelle Travaglione, CEO Foundation Barossa. Middle: Brianna Pride, Bonnie McClure, Evelyn Taylor, Isla Sechser, Hailee Nitschke, Jayde Donaldson. Front: Arlon Hall, Arts Teacher; Kankanit Srikong, Ezra Fitzpatrick, Haylie Staunton, Miley Fridd and Scarlett Lawrence. Photo by Matt Webster.
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