Community News Arts grant brightens Nuriootpa High School Local artist Marnie Wark Gilder has teamed with students at Nuriootpa High School to create a collaborative mural within the school grounds. by The Leader Published May 06, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Main, Back: Marnie Wark Gilder, Artist; Philip Lehmann and Annabelle Travaglione, CEO Foundation Barossa. Middle: Brianna Pride, Bonnie McClure, Evelyn Taylor, Isla Sechser, Hailee Nitschke, Jayde Donaldson. Front: Arlon Hall, Arts Teacher; Kankanit Srikong, Ezra Fitzpatrick, Haylie Staunton, Miley Fridd and Scarlett Lawrence. Photo by Matt Webster. Updated May 06, 2026 9:19 am | 2 days ago Link copied! Copy failed!