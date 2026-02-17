Thursday, 19 February 2026
Subscribe
Special Promotion

Angaston set for a ‘Blue Ribbon’ show day with Sausage Roll challenge

A humble savoury favourite will be in the spotlight at the upcoming Angaston Show with the launch of the “The Great Sausage Roll Challenge”.

Clem Stanley profile image
by Clem Stanley
Published
Angaston set for a ‘Blue Ribbon’ show day with Sausage Roll challenge
Author of the Australian Blue Ribbon Cookbook series, Liz Harfull, will be the judge of the ‘Great Sausage Roll Challenge’ at this year’s Angaston Show. Photo supplied.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos