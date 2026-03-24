A diverse business and great customer service

It’s long-term relationships along with a range of quality products and services that continues to drive success at Lyndoch Motors, says Director Steve Ahrens.

Lyndoch Motor’s Grant Sapwell inside the Lyndoch showroom.

It’s long-term relationships along with a range of quality products and services that continues to drive success at Lyndoch Motors, says Director Steve

Ahrens.

Steve said that over the past seven decades, the business had expanded its range of products and services.

“We have always been a diverse business in terms of what we’ve offered,” he said.

“You can come here and buy a 500 horsepower tractor or a 50cc chainsaw… whether it’s something to maintain the garden or something much larger, we’ve got it all here.”

“It’s a broad spectrum… whether it’s something that you need to maintain the garden in terms of trimmers, blowers, mowers... we’ve got that all here.”

Steve said it was the after sales support and service that he feels set the business apart.

“We’ve also got the backup… when things go wrong, we’re able to service those things,” he said.

“And have their car serviced… or if they need something repaired, we’re

here.”

Grant Sapwell with some of the expansive range of Mitsubishi vehicles and Husqvarna yard maintenance equipment available at Lyndoch Motors.

Steve said that he believes the relationships Lyndoch Motors has been able to build as a community-focused dealership hold a key advantage in today’s market.

“We treat you as a customer for life.”

Steve said maintaining quality relationships ultimately benefits both the customer and the business, and has been at the heart of the business for more than 75 years.

“If we build that relationship and foster it in the correct manner, the rest should follow,” he said.

Steve said that keeping the customer as a priority, focusing on building trust and providing a great experience is something that has kept customers returning for years, and in some cases, for generations.

“We’ve gained people’s trust, and they know that if something should go wrong, we will be there to help them and get them through.

“We’re going to be there to back with the manufacturer…this is why you should be helping this particular customer.

“We’ve had long-term customers and now you’re dealing with the grandchildren in a lot of cases,” he said.

“That’s very satisfying… that’s why we’ve been here 75 years.”

Steve said that the business continues to prioritise relationships over quick sales, and that “relationships are just as important as the profit that’s made.”

“We prefer to have long term customers,” he said.

“We’re not there just for the quick sale and we really love it when people come back.”