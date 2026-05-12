Community News A tradition of community pride You’ll see them out in the streets of Angaston, whether it’s cloudy skies, rain or shine – a contingent of high-vis jackets, huddled around various garden beds and standing roses throughout the town. by Matthew Webster Published May 13, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Angaston Garden Society Volunteers: Glenda Oberscheidt, Murray Klingner, Mary Martin, Judy Twyford, Sue Holt, James Sandow, Vicki Manning, Trish King. Absent members: Richard Key, Mark Schutz and Leon Booth. Updated May 13, 2026 8:58 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!