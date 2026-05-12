Thursday, 14 May 2026
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A tradition of community pride

You’ll see them out in the streets of Angaston, whether it’s cloudy skies, rain or shine – a contingent of high-vis jackets, huddled around various garden beds and standing roses throughout the town.

Matthew Webster profile image
by Matthew Webster
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A tradition of community pride
Angaston Garden Society Volunteers: Glenda Oberscheidt, Murray Klingner, Mary Martin, Judy Twyford, Sue Holt, James Sandow, Vicki Manning, Trish King. Absent members: Richard Key, Mark Schutz and Leon Booth.
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