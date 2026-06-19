Winter Flame to bring light and warmth at Tanunda

Bringing some much needed warmth and cheer to Tanunda on Saturday evening, along with the haunting sounds of Scottish bagpipes, this year's Winter Flame is shaping up to be another show-stopping event.

Torch Bearer, Ken Lodge of Port Elliott and Pipe Major of Barossa & District Pipe Band, Alistair MacCallum at the 2025 Winter Flame event. File photo. The community is gearing up for the 2026 event at Tanunda on Saturday evening.

Bringing some much needed warmth and cheer to Tanunda on Saturday evening, along with the haunting sounds of Scottish bagpipes, this year's Winter Flame is shaping up to be another show-stopping event.

Now a signature evening on the Barossa winter calendar, organiser Alistair MacCallum from Barossa & District Pipe Band said there will be Highland dance and pipe band contests in the afternoon, with tomorrow night's parade again starting outside Tanunda Hotel on Murray Street at 6.00pm, before returning for a second lap back up the street to the same starting point.

Different for onlookers this year will be the fact that instead of one big performance at the juncture of Basedow Road and Murray Street, there will be multiple stops along the parade route for a series of short performances instead.

On Friday Alistair told The Leader, "We will have over 160 plus participants in the parade this year, which includes torch bearers, highland strong men and women, Scottish clan groups, RSL Tanunda members (veterans), highland dancers and of course bagpipers and drummers from all over Adelaide and of course the Barossa & District Pipe Band members.."

As in previous years, the Parade will also be lead by dignitaries, with SA Liberal leader and Member for Schubert, Ashton Hurn MP and The Barossa Council Mayor, Bim Lange, expected to be in attendance, along with Barossa councillors.