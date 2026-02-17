Community News Walkway future considered at Nuriootpa A group of local residents at Nuriootpa has expressed concerns about the future of a walkway which allows a pedestrian connection between Penrice Road and Scholz Avenue. by Clem Stanley Published February 18, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Nuriootpa locals sharing their concerns around the future of the walkway between Scholz Avenue and Penrice Road: Madi Hampel with daughter Isla Freund, Donna Neumann, Trevor Paech and Lindsay Linke. Updated February 18, 2026 8:56 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!