Thursday, 28 May 2026
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Volunteers celebrated at Lutheran Homes Barossa

Last Wednesday, the team at Lutheran Homes Barossa gathered to celebrate the many volunteers who help support the home's residents.

Clem Stanley profile image
by Clem Stanley
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Volunteers celebrated at Lutheran Homes Barossa
Back: Jan Burgess, Mark Bartsch, Chris Pfeiffer (Chairperson of the Board and Volunteer), Trevor Ratsch, Kathy Sames, Jan Preuss, Nardy Elkins, Lyn Albrecht, Kathy Maas, Graham Maas, Peter Nettlebeck (resident). Middle: Valerie Brent (resident), Elaine Leditschke, Christine Mitchell, Judy Nicholls, Uschi Siegberg, Anne Tscharke, Lena Rogers (honoured for 45 years of service), Chris Thomas, Margaret Jasper, Rae Materne, Glenis Kupke, Dianne Litterini. Front: Eileen Bartel, Roger Brent (resident), Helen Phillips, Melva Ratsch, Elizabeth Jaeschke, Brian Selwood (resident), Belinda Treloar (Customer Service, Volunteer and Leisure Coordinator), Peter Butler, Margie Reimann, Sue Secomb, Ken Schuster, Eunice Schuster.
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