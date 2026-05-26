Health A strong collaboration in any language At a time when the Aged Care sector is facing staffing shortages, the question of how to ensure older Australians still receive the best care is being answered by innovations and collaboration. by Samantha Field Published May 27, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Lutheran Homes Barossa CEO Michelle Schupelius and Chairperson Chris Pfeiffer, Vocare’s CEO and Founder Seshnie Taylor, and Barossa Villages’ Chairperson Helen O’ Brien and CEO Ben Hall. Updated May 27, 2026 8:05 am | 20 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!