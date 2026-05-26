Thursday, 28 May 2026
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Health

A strong collaboration in any language

At a time when the Aged Care sector is facing staffing shortages, the question of how to ensure older Australians still receive the best care is being answered by innovations and collaboration.

Samantha Field profile image
by Samantha Field
Published
A strong collaboration in any language
Lutheran Homes Barossa CEO Michelle Schupelius and Chairperson Chris Pfeiffer, Vocare’s CEO and Founder Seshnie Taylor, and Barossa Villages’ Chairperson Helen O’ Brien and CEO Ben Hall.
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