Thursday, 28 May 2026
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Beanies beckon at Barossa library

Things are getting cosy at The Barossa Council Public Library at Nuriootpa, with the July Beanie 'Firstival' encouraging everyone in the community to get a little creative as they prepare for a cold winter ahead.

Samantha Field profile image
by Samantha Field
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Beanies beckon at Barossa library
The library team getting excited for Beanie Firstival. Back: Jodie Doyle, Di Lane and Michelle Knynenburg. Front Mel Whitrow and Krystle McDowell.
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