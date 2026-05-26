Community News Beanies beckon at Barossa library Things are getting cosy at The Barossa Council Public Library at Nuriootpa, with the July Beanie 'Firstival' encouraging everyone in the community to get a little creative as they prepare for a cold winter ahead. by Samantha Field Published May 27, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! The library team getting excited for Beanie Firstival. Back: Jodie Doyle, Di Lane and Michelle Knynenburg. Front Mel Whitrow and Krystle McDowell. Updated May 27, 2026 8:02 am | 18 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!