Friday, 8 May 2026
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Veteran Advocacy ‘Invaluable’ experience for Light Pass students

Students at Light Pass Primary School were given a hands-on insight into military service and the meaning of ANZAC Day during a visit from veterans to the school last week.

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by Matthew Webster
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Veteran Advocacy ‘Invaluable’ experience for Light Pass students
Students from Light Pass Primary School participated in the Nuriootpa ANZAC Day service. Pictured are: Evanna Auricht, Sahra Murphy, Addison Doecke, Oceana Murphy and Korban Auricht.
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