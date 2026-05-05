Education Veteran Advocacy ‘Invaluable’ experience for Light Pass students Students at Light Pass Primary School were given a hands-on insight into military service and the meaning of ANZAC Day during a visit from veterans to the school last week. by Matthew Webster Published May 06, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Students from Light Pass Primary School participated in the Nuriootpa ANZAC Day service. Pictured are: Evanna Auricht, Sahra Murphy, Addison Doecke, Oceana Murphy and Korban Auricht. Updated May 06, 2026 9:06 am | 2 days ago Link copied! Copy failed!