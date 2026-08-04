Community News An “eye for detail” sends Ryan to Brisbane Faith Lutheran College Year 11 student Ryan Philp is ready to represent South Australia at the National Merino Young Judges Final in Brisbane this weekend. by Matthew Webster Published August 05, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Faith Lutheran College Year 11 student Ryan Philp is ready to test his skills at the National Merino Young Judges Final in Brisbane this weekend. Updated August 05, 2026 7:55 am | 19 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!