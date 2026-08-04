Thursday, 6 August 2026
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An “eye for detail” sends Ryan to Brisbane

Faith Lutheran College Year 11 student Ryan Philp is ready to represent South Australia at the National Merino Young Judges Final in Brisbane this weekend.

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by Matthew Webster
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An “eye for detail” sends Ryan to Brisbane
Faith Lutheran College Year 11 student Ryan Philp is ready to test his skills at the National Merino Young Judges Final in Brisbane this weekend.
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