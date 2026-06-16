Community News Truro swings into action Member for Schubert, Ashton Hurn MP and her family, along with Mid Murray Council Mayor Simone Bailey Mayor and Councillor Kevin Myers were among guests at the opening of a new swing set at Truro's Pioneer Park on June 6. by The Leader Published June 17, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Back: Member for Schubert, Ashton Hurn with son Rupert; Mid Murray Council Mayor Simone Bailey; Christopher Fox, Treasurer of Truro and District Community Association. Front: Liz Giles, Chairperson of Truro and District Community Association. Updated June 17, 2026 8:22 am | 20 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!