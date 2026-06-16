Thursday, 18 June 2026
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Truro swings into action

Member for Schubert, Ashton Hurn MP and her family, along with Mid Murray Council Mayor Simone Bailey Mayor and Councillor Kevin Myers were among guests at the opening of a new swing set at Truro's Pioneer Park on June 6.

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by The Leader
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Truro swings into action
Back: Member for Schubert, Ashton Hurn with son Rupert; Mid Murray Council Mayor Simone Bailey; Christopher Fox, Treasurer of Truro and District Community Association. Front: Liz Giles, Chairperson of Truro and District Community Association.
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