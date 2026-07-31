Seniors' Forum covers scams and 'appetite for life'

About 160 community members attended Member for Schubert Ashton Hurn’s annual Seniors' Forum on Tuesday at Barossa Park at Lyndoch.

About 160 community members attended Member for Schubert Ashton Hurn’s annual Seniors' Forum on Tuesday at Barossa Park at Lyndoch.

This year’s guest speakers included Clayton Fopp from Scam Watch SA, who explained common scam tactics and how to stay protected, and chef Mark McNamara who spoke about the work of the Maggie Beer Foundation and how the organisation is creating an ‘appetite for life’ for older Australians.

Mrs Hurn said the event was about empowering local seniors with knowledge and access to helpful services.

“Events like this are a practical way of connecting people with the right information and giving them a chance to ask questions directly,” she said.

“This was our third year hosting Seniors' Forums and I’m thrilled to see the enthusiasm from the community about these informative sessions.”

While the event was free to attend, there was an option for a gold coin donation with funds raised then distributed to local charities Seeds of Hope and Birdwood Community Pantry.

