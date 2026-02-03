Wednesday, 4 February 2026
Subscribe
Community News

Treasure not Trash

Community volunteers have been forced to contend with volumes of costly waste, after residents dropped off ‘donations’ not fit to be stocked at opportunity shops.

Mel Siri profile image
by Mel Siri
Published
Treasure not Trash
While Halia Maynard has advised Elcies is again receiving donations, the bins at the front of the store won’t be reinstalled. Halia said the Elcies’ team encourages people to bring their donations in when the store is open. Photo by Clem Stanley.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos