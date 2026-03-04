The Great Grocery Giveaway has arrived

The Leader is proud to launch “The Great Grocery Giveaway”, a month-long shop local initiative giving one lucky customer the chance to win a $2,000 Barossa Fresh grocery voucher, simply by shopping at participating local businesses.

The Advertising Sales team prepares for the Great Grocery Giveaway launch. Back: Advertising Sales and Marketing Director at The Leader, Darren Robinson, Kayla Robertson. Front: Samantha Foreman and Dianne Hensel. Absent, Brett Alsop. Look out for the entry boxes when you make a purchase with businesses taking part.

Running from today (March 4) through to April 1, the promotion encourages residents across the region to support the local businesses that support our community.

Every eligible purchase at participating stores gives shoppers the opportunity to go in the draw – simply by choosing to shop locally.

This initiative forms part of our ongoing “think local, try to shop local first” message – a campaign designed to remind our community of the power of keeping dollars close to home.

When you shop local, you’re doing more than filling your trolley or basket, you’re backing local jobs, supporting local families, strengthening local sporting clubs and community groups, and helping ensure our town precincts remain vibrant and thriving.

Advertising Sales and Marketing Director at The Leader, Darren Robinson leads the team behind this promotion, with a highly practical prize that has bound to have wide appeal – we all have to eat!

“At The Leader, we’re thrilled to present our latest shop local initiative, The Great Grocery Giveaway,” Darren said.

“We understand the cost of living continues to impact households, so the opportunity for one lucky shopper to win a $2,000 Barossa Fresh grocery voucher is a meaningful way that we can continue to give back to our community.”

“It’s been incredibly pleasing to see such a positive uptake of this year’s promotion from local businesses.

“That level of support shows just how committed our region is to working together.”

As Darren explains, when dollars are spent locally, they filter across more than one business and help to fuel jobs and investment in our region.

“Shopping local has a ripple effect,” Darren explains.

“Every dollar spent locally circulates within our community and helps to support employment, encourages investment and strengthens the services we all rely on.”

“Our message remains simple: think local. Always try to shop local first.

When we do that, everybody benefits.”