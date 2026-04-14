Special Promotion Grocery giveaway brings great joy The Leader's “Great Grocery Giveaway” promotion has wrapped up, following a month-long shop local initiative. by The Leader Published April 15, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Darren Robinson, The Leader’s Advertising and Sales Manager; Phil Corbally, Barossa Fresh Business Manager; Great Grocery Giveaway winner Kacey Freudenstein and Natalie Chivell, Marketing Manager Barossa Co op. Updated April 15, 2026 8:16 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!