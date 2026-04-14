Thursday, 16 April 2026
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Special Promotion

Grocery giveaway brings great joy

The Leader's “Great Grocery Giveaway” promotion has wrapped up, following a month-long shop local initiative.

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by The Leader
Published
Grocery giveaway brings great joy
Darren Robinson, The Leader’s Advertising and Sales Manager; Phil Corbally, Barossa Fresh Business Manager; Great Grocery Giveaway winner Kacey Freudenstein and Natalie Chivell, Marketing Manager Barossa Co op.
Updated

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