The Barossa throws out a bigger and better welcome mat

The Barossa will again throw out the welcome mat during Gather Round next month, with the Barossa Food & Wine Village a signature event of the 'Festival of Footy' on April 11.

Plans for this year's Food and Wine event, as part of the Festival of Footy during Gather Round are bigger and better for 2026. Photo supplied.

The Barossa will again throw out the welcome mat during Gather Round next month, with the Barossa Food & Wine Village a signature event of the 'Festival of Footy' on April 11.

Tanunda's main street is being pitched as the 'ultimate post-match destination', with food, wine and entertainment, this year on a bigger scale.

The Barossa Food & Wine Village is described as a fully accessible event where attendees can, "meet the makers, indulge in wines from across the region and soak up the atmosphere in the Wine Village or seek out a more elevated experience with Yalumba or Peter Lehmann Wines."

Murray Street traders will spill onto the footpath, supported by pop up food vendors, offering everything from cheese platters and pizza to donuts and ice cream. Two big screens will show live coverage of other Gather Round games, and there will be a dedicated kids’ zone with footy activities.

Other plans for the evening include, Central District Football Club player appearances, giveaways and entertainment including Adelaide indie pop band, The Tullamarines, supported by local live artists and DJ Alex Hosking.

The Barossa Council Mayor, Bim Lange said, “This event is more than just great food and wine; it’s about economic opportunity for our local community as Gather Round puts Barossa on the national stage.

"The feedback from last year gave us even more reason to go bigger with this activation, and that’s exactly what we’ve done."

In terms of transport, buses will run from Lyndoch to Tanunda post game and The Barossa Council has secured buses to run from Tanunda Recreation Park back to Gawler for a fee, to connect with the train service.