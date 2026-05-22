LCCC opens at new location

After a long search the Light Country Community Centre (LCCC) has found its new home at Kapunda's Anglican Hall. Today the doors were open for the first time with members of the community welcomed in for an open lunch.

Members of the Light Country Community Centre team Back: Christine Thomas, Ken Thomas Front: Irene Shields, Carol Urkko, Carol De Vries van Leeuwen, Reagan Argent and Colleen Winter.

After a long search the Light Country Community Centre (LCCC) has found its new home at Kapunda's Anglican Hall.

Today the doors were open for the first time with members of the community welcomed in for an open lunch.

President Ken Thomas said a three year lease has been signed with Light Regional Council for the use of the hall, with the option of adding another three years.

"We've never had that before," he said of the security the lease brings.

As the dedicated team of volunteers continues to settle in, a ramp has been ordered to give the community easier access into the hall.

Re-wiring of the building has already been completed, with the LCCC hoping to secure a grant that will fund the installation of air-conditioning before summer.

Due to demand the drop-off service has been extended to include the Barossa and Gawler, and the food pantry will be open on Mondays, Wednesday and Friday mornings, with the open lunches to be hosted on Fridays.

Committee member Carol De Vries van Leeuwen said it was the hard work of all the volunteers operating as a team that continues to be most important in the LCCC's success as it looks to continue implementing new changes.

"We're doing one thing at a time," she said.

"We've had plenty of community support and we hope it continues.

"We intend to go from strength to strength."

Food donations are always welcomed, as well as the help of more volunteers to do a myriad of roles including gardening, pick-ups and drop-offs, and food preparation.