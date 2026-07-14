Community News Sunday retirement service for Pastor Rob Pastor Robert Borgas was presented with a commemorative retirement certificate during his final service at Zion Lutheran Church, Angaston, on Sunday. by The Leader Published July 15, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Pastor Peter Ziersch who serves the Lutheran congregations at Eden Valley, Springton and Keyneton, with retiring Pastor Rob Borgas, who has served at the congregations of Gnadenberg, Gruenberg and Angaston for the past eight years. Photo by Darren Robinson. Updated July 15, 2026 8:26 am | 12 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!