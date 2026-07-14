Wednesday, 15 July 2026
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Sunday retirement service for Pastor Rob

Pastor Robert Borgas was presented with a commemorative retirement certificate during his final service at Zion Lutheran Church, Angaston, on Sunday.

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by The Leader
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Sunday retirement service for Pastor Rob
Pastor Peter Ziersch who serves the Lutheran congregations at Eden Valley, Springton and Keyneton, with retiring Pastor Rob Borgas, who has served at the congregations of Gnadenberg, Gruenberg and Angaston for the past eight years. Photo by Darren Robinson.
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