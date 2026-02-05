Season 10 ready to launch for BLGW

The 2025 Premiership winning Willaston Back: Ashleigh Chomik, Reese Chamings, Shania Chenoweth, Lauren Smith, Liz Wilson, Sharni Heerebout, Paige Lindsell, Max Bornholdt. Middle: Adellyn Mullaney, Akeira-Juliet Whichello, Lauryn Farr, Isabella Robinson, Lacey Charlton, Brooke Fry, Tyler Cavanagh, Lily Bornholdt, Charli Herzick, Jarrod Hicks. Front: Isabella Rogers, Alex Cowie, Ashlee Schoene, Kiarra Leopold, Tayla Williams, Jessica Wendland, Megan Boers-Veen, Trent Rozman. File Photo.

Hype for the 10th season of the BLGW is officially rising following the 2026 fixture release last week.

The season opener will be held on the Sunday following Anzac Day where all eight teams will be in action with Angaston to face Nuriootpa, Willaston to play Barossa District, Gawler Central to play Light, and South Gawler to face Tanunda.

The grand final will be held at Nuriootpa on August 30, with the Preliminary final at South Gawler and Semi at Barossa District.

The season will again be made of 14 rounds, with breaks for the June long weekend, and the Zone championships in July.

Times and age groups have also been confirmed with the Under 10s (born 2016-2018) taking the field at 9.00am, followed by U13s (2013-2015) at 10:15am and Under 16s (2010-2012) at 11.30am.

The Senior women's games will start at 1.00pm except for the July 4 clashes between Barossa District and Tanunda, which will be played under lights.



Games not to be missed

Round 1

Willaston v Barossa District

GF Rematch

The season will start with a bang with Willaston and Barossa District to do battle once again following last year's Grand Final. Willaston came out with the crown in another close contest, following margins of 10 to District and eight points to Willaston in the main season - and there's not reason not to think this one will be just as thrilling.



Round 5

Angaston v Tanunda

Redemption

Spirits would have been high at Angaston going into finals last year, with a spot in their first grand final since the 2018 premiership only two wins away. Sadly it was not to be, with the Magpies proving too strong and taking the semi win by just 10 points. Getting the win in Round 5 doesn't secure a Grand Final spot, but it may get the hoodoo off the Panthers as they make another charge.



Round 7

Pride Round

The tradition keeps going this year, with the fourth annual pride round to be held right after the June long weekend bye. The round is aimed at increasing inclusivity in the wonderful sport of football.



Round 10

Barossa District v Tanunda

Night footy

Who doesn't love footy under lights? This match up at Barossa Park is sure to have a fantastic atmosphere as these two heavy weights from last season face off. Oddly enough in their two games last year both team lost while at home, a trend the Dogs will be hoping to break with finals in sight.