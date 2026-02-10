Sport Off the Green with Pam Dutschke In the world of regional bowls you’d be unlikely to find a player who is more well travelled than Eudunda’s Pam Dutschke, who has spent her 55-year bowls’ career with eight different clubs. by Samantha Field Published February 11, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Pam Dutschke has enjoyed the past 32 years of playing bowls in her hometown of Eudunda, after spending time at seven other clubs around the state. Updated February 11, 2026 9:57 am | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!