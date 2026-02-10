Wednesday, 11 February 2026
Off the Green with Pam Dutschke

In the world of regional bowls you’d be unlikely to find a player who is more well travelled than Eudunda’s Pam Dutschke, who has spent her 55-year bowls’ career with eight different clubs.

Samantha Field
Pam Dutschke has enjoyed the past 32 years of playing bowls in her hometown of Eudunda, after spending time at seven other clubs around the state.
