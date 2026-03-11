Keeping it affordable for the community

If you’re a bargain hunter who’s looking to refresh your wardrobe, it might just be the right time to drop into Community Helpers Tanunda Op-Shop, and search through the racks of clothes before March 14.

Community Helpers Tanunda Supervisor Helen Carter and Alison Swan.

If you’re a bargain hunter who’s looking to refresh your wardrobe, it might just be the right time to drop into Community Helpers Tanunda Op-Shop, and search through the racks of clothes before March 14.

The Op-Shop is giving shoppers the chance to pick up some heavily discounted items, while supporting its work in the

community.

Supervisor, Helen Carter said the store is currently running a clearance on clothing and shoes, with many items reduced to just $1.

“Anything that’s priced six dollars or less is a dollar,” said Helen.

“That’s shoes and clothing throughout the shop. Kids clothing, adult clothing, men’s and women’s clothing.”

The sale is expected to run until Saturday, March 14.

Helen explained that Community Helpers Inc has been supporting the community for more than two decades, with the organisation recently celebrating its 25th year in operation.

The large range of clothing, homewares and accessories at Community Helpers at Tanunda.

She said it continues to play an important role in helping people who might be struggling.

“We help people out whenever we can, if they come and explain the situation to us,” she said.

Helen has been working at the Tanunda shop for several years and currently shares the supervisor role with Margaret

Kenedy.

She said regular donations from the community meant that stock was always refreshed, and continual sales are necessary in order to keep items moving through the shop.

Helen explained they aim to keep prices low so that everyone in the community could access what they need.

“Basically, the majority of our clothes are four dollars and under…” she said.

“We just try and keep it at four dollars so it’s affordable for everybody.

“And hopefully that way our stock moves on.”

The Op-Shop also stocks a range of household items and homewares that are suitable for young families, people who might be starting fresh, or setting up a home, explained Helen.

“It’s value for money,” she said.

“It’s very cheap and our products are good, but very well priced.”

The store also carries a mix of other items for children, including toys and books.

“We get lots of soft toys all the time and a huge amount of books for the kids,” Helen said.