GAMBLING ON YOUR MIND? See the signs, stop the harm

RECOGNISING the damage done early, and reaching out for support, are crucial to overcoming gambling harm for regional South Australians.

DHS Gambling Harm Support SA manager Rory Spreckley. Photo supplied.

Department of Human Services (DHS) Gambling Harm Support SA manager Rory Spreckley said the impacts of gambling harm in regional communities spread through families, local businesses and community groups.

“Australian research commonly estimates that each person experiencing high-risk gambling affects between five and six other people,” Mr Spreckley said.

“These ‘affected others’ may experience financial strain, emotional distress, relationship tension and reduced household stability.

“In regional communities, where social and professional networks are often closely interconnected, these impacts may extend across workplaces, sporting clubs, schools and extended families. Smaller population centres can also compound perceived stigma, a major factor in preventing people from seeking help.

“That is why the way we talk about gambling and gambling harm is important. In 2024 during Gambling Harm Action Week we developed a guide to help inform the community and media professionals on how to have more effective conversations about gambling harm in ways that doesn’t stigmatise or shame and ultimately promotes help seeking, (and) this is available on our website for anyone.”

Mr Spreckley said initiatives from DHS – utilising public awareness and education campaigns – highlighted the need for harm minimalisation, focusing on early intervention, treatment services, targeted supports, and workforce development and community capacity building.

“DHS approaches gambling harm as a public health challenge, rather than solely an individual behavioural issue,” he said.

“A public health framework recognises that gambling harm exists on a spectrum — from low risk through to severe harm — and that impacts extend beyond the individual to families, workplaces and communities.

“Recent public health initiatives in South Australia reflect this broader approach, (and) campaigns such as ‘Spot the Harm. Stop the Harm’ aimed to increase community awareness of the less-visible signs of gambling harm — particularly emotional and relational indicators, not just financial loss. Similarly, Here for the Game promotes safer gambling environments in sporting contexts and encourages a focus on sport and community connection, rather than betting.

“Acting early is central to a public health model, (as) research consistently shows that gambling harms accumulate over time, with financial stress, psychological distress and relationship conflict intensifying as gambling behaviour escalates. Early intervention reduces the likelihood of compounding harms and lowers long-term social and economic costs to individuals and communities.”

Mr Spreckley said while some signs of gambling harm were clear – someone ‘chasing losses’ – others, such as being secretive about gambling, could be difficult to detect.

“Gambling-related harm can include financial harm, damage to relationships, declines in psychological and emotional well-being and physical health, loss of work and study opportunities, neglect of cultural responsibilities and/or involvement with the criminal justice system,” he said.

“This is no different for people from the regions in South Australia, but we do know rates of gambling harm are a little higher regionally than metropolitan Adelaide.

“We also know in regional communities, where social networks are close-knit, the emotional and relational impacts can be especially significant.

“Gambling harm often co-exists with other challenges such as alcohol use, family stress or mental health concerns and importantly, the harm is not limited to the person gambling — partners, children, parents, friends and colleagues can all experience stress, fear and uncertainty.”

Mr Spreckley said numerous avenues for support were available for those living in regional areas and struggling with gambling harm.

“There is no one ‘silver bullet’ when it comes to addressing gambling harm, but we are very fortunate in SA to have a wide range of effective, but also free and confidential service offerings that people can benefit from,” he said.

“This includes world-leading, evidence-based treatments such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy treatment, as well as a wide range of harm minimisation tools and supports, including methods to bar yourself from gambling such as Betstop, or a variety of resources available online (gamblinghelponline.org.au).

“All it takes is for someone to pick up the phone anytime of the day, give the gambling help line a call and ask to be put in touch with someone from your local area who can help you navigate your options. This is free, confidential and most importantly ready to help anyone dealing with gambling harm.

“While it is true for many, reaching out and asking for help can be difficult – we know that when people do reach out – things get better. Our data shows that for people who enter formal treatment and support – and stay the course, their quality of life greatly improves and the harm caused by gambling is no longer a feature in their day-to-day lives.”

Gambling Harm Support SA funds a state-wide service system that includes face-to-face services in every State Government region.

Gambling Help Online provides complementary national support, online chat and self-help resources, and the national 24/7 gambling helpline (1800 858 858) is always available

Further information is available online (www.gamblingharmsupport.sa.gov.au).