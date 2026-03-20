Fire at Gawler determined suspicious

Photo by Samantha Field. At about 5.45am last Thursday morning, the MFS responded to a structure fire at a row of shops on Murray Street at Gawler.

Six vacant shops were significantly impacted by fire at a row of shops at Gawler on Thursday. Photo by Samantha Field

At about 5.45am last Thursday morning, the MFS responded to a structure fire at a row of shops on Murray Street at Gawler.

Eleven fire trucks and 60 MFS firefighters, supported by CFS were in attendance.

Fire crews contained the fire within 45 minutes and fully extinguished it after a further one and a half hours.

The MFS has reported that six vacant shops were significantly impacted by fire with fire spreading through the roof and causing structural collapse in parts of the building.

Several properties to the north of the row of shops were saved, including heritage-listed buildings and a telecommunications tower.

Fire investigators have attended and determined the cause is suspicious, and SAPOL are investigating further.