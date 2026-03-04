Finding the right fit at Barossa Clothing Co.

For over 30 years, Geraldene Schmidt at Barossa Clothing Co., now alongside daughter Emily, have provided the valley with a variety of garments for all manner of purposes – from staying in, to going out, to finding comfortable pieces for everyday wear.

Geraldene and Emily Schmidt are excited to offer their customers a chance to win the $2,000 grocery voucher. Photos by Darren Robinson

Whether it be jumpers, shirts, skirts, dresses, denim, shoes, socks and hats, Geraldene has a colourful and extensive range of options for the whole family available at the Nuriootpa shopfront.

First opening at the Murray Street location in 1992, Geraldene shared that at the time, the landscape for buying clothes in the Barossa was much lighter, particularly in the children’s clothing department – something that Geraldene sought to rectify.

While initially called Barossa Kids, the store has always stocked clothing for people of all ages, with the name change coming into effect when the store branched out to supply a wider range of apparel.

Geraldene said her intention was always to ensure locals have a variety of options when it comes to their wardrobe choices.

“I just wanted to help the community have a good range of clothing,” Geraldene said.

LEFT: Barossa Clothing Co. is centrally located at Shop 1/43 Murray Street, Nuriootpa. RIGHT: The store includes a fantastic range of year-round fashion for the entire family.

Today, in addition to selling clothes, Barossa Clothing Co. also offers an alteration service – particularly handly for those who are time-poor or not skilled with a needle and thread.

“Every single day we do numerous amounts of alterations…it’s continuous,” Geraldene said.

As this past week has also demonstrated, the weather is currently taking a turn, and as the seasons change and we head into colder months, Barossa Clothing Co. is more than equipped.

“We’ve got an amazing supply of summer and winter clothing all year round,” Geraldene said.

She added that there is one winter staple which she often receives questions about; the humble track-suit pant.

“A lot ask for open-leg tracksuit pants, and we do stock both types of tracksuit pants,” Geraldene said, adding that the business also offers a free hemming service for items people buy in store.

With free gift wrapping also offered, Barossa Clothing Co. is yet another example of a quality local business in the valley which provides an extensive range of products, and excellent customer service as well.