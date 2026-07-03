Brewing up a Socceroos cheer squad

Rehn Bier Brewery at the Old Mill, Tanunda is among over 70 venues across South Australia which will welcome fans for the early Saturday morning clash between Australia and Egypt in the World Cup.

Customers Abbey Leslie and Tab Mackenzie (left and right) with Scott Rogasch, preparing for the Socceroos match against Egypt. Rehn Bier Brewery at the Old Mill is among more than 70 venues across SA which will open for the 3.30am Saturday morning match. Photo by Matt Webster.

Rehn Bier Brewery at the Old Mill, Tanunda is among over 70 venues across South Australia which will welcome fans for the early Saturday morning clash between Australia and Egypt in the World Cup.

With the match set to take place at 3.30am Australian Central Time on Saturday morning, short-term liquor licences by the SA government have allowed the venues to extend their hours of operation.

Owner Josh Helbig told The Leader on Friday he'd responded to queries as to whether any Barossa venues would be open for supporters to cheer on the Socceroos.

"(It's) good to support the Australians at the World Cup and good to be able to...provide a venue for the locals to be able to come into and cheer them on together," Josh said.

"We decided to open up based on the comments from the local community on social media, asking where there was a location to be able to view the game from, so we thought we would be it, step up to the plate and make it happen."

Josh said he isn't sure how many local soccer fans will flock into the venue for the game, saying, "there could be three, there could be 30, there could be 100. We're not 100 per cent sure but our capacity's capped at 100, we're here and we'll be ready for it if that's the case."

Fellow brewery owner Scott Rogasch later added, "We're looking forward to supporting the Socceroos nice and early at the Old Mill."

Soccer fans around the country will no doubt be happy that despite the early hour the match is being played, the weekend match may allow a sleep in.