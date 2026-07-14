Wednesday, 15 July 2026
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Health

BreastScreen mobile unit on the way to Tanunda

BreastScreen SA's Mobile Screening Unit will return to Tanunda next week, offering local women aged over 40 the chance for a free diagnostic tool which could prove to be a lifesaver.

Mel Siri profile image
by Mel Siri
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BreastScreen mobile unit on the way to Tanunda
The BreastScreen SA Mobile Screening Unit. The unit will be parked at the Rex at Tanunda from July 21 until November, with appointment bookings open
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