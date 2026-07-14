Health BreastScreen mobile unit on the way to Tanunda BreastScreen SA's Mobile Screening Unit will return to Tanunda next week, offering local women aged over 40 the chance for a free diagnostic tool which could prove to be a lifesaver. by Mel Siri Published July 15, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! The BreastScreen SA Mobile Screening Unit. The unit will be parked at the Rex at Tanunda from July 21 until November, with appointment bookings open Updated July 15, 2026 8:29 am | 12 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!