A new tradition begins?

The 2026 Tanunda Show will host the inaugural Grenache Dash with nearly $2000 worth of prizes up for grabs. by Matthew Webster Published March 04, 2026 The 2026 Tanunda Show will host the inaugural Grenache Dash with nearly $2000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Pictured are Tanunda Show Vice President, Carla Wiese-Smith and James Adams, Winemaker at Turkey Flat Vineyards, who are the sponsor for the Grenache Dash.