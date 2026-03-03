Thursday, 5 March 2026
A new tradition begins?

The 2026 Tanunda Show will host the inaugural Grenache Dash with nearly $2000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

Matthew Webster profile image
by Matthew Webster
Published
The 2026 Tanunda Show will host the inaugural Grenache Dash with nearly $2000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Pictured are Tanunda Show Vice President, Carla Wiese-Smith and James Adams, Winemaker at Turkey Flat Vineyards, who are the sponsor for the Grenache Dash.
