A community treasure

“If you see something you like, don’t wait. It might not be here tomorrow,” said Community Helpers’ Nuriootpa Senior Supervisor Jason Griffiths.

Jason Griffiths, Community Helpers’ Nuriootpa Senior Supervisor.

With a steady flow of stock arriving daily and a loyal contingent of savvy customers, Community Helpers continues to be a hub for unique finds across the Barossa.

Speaking to The Leader, Jason explained that furniture is always in high demand, with lounges, beds and dining suites regularly selling within days, and sometimes hours, of hitting the floor.

He said turnover has been particularly strong in recent weeks, especially across larger household items.

“We’ve got heaps of lounges and beds at the moment.

“We had 25 per cent off lounges late last week and into this week and we sold a few straight away.”

For shoppers looking for something with character, the furniture section of the store has a constant rotation of items to suit every household.

The store regularly receives donations of vintage and colonial-style furniture, including old school desks, wardrobes, farmhouse chairs and retro bar cabinets.

He said those types of pieces often find homes with buyers restoring older properties or looking to match a specific era.

“We had six old colonial chairs, $10 each. The lady who bought them was so excited. She said they were perfect for her old house,” Jason said.

Jason said it’s not uncommon to see new donations sold the same day they arrive.

“There’s always something coming in and going out.”

A recently donated dining setting was placed straight onto the shop floor and purchased within hours.

“They couldn’t believe the price. It went straight out the door,” he said.

Jason said that while there might be a treasure-trove for the eagle-eyed customer hunting down a speciality item, Community Helpers also provides great value for those seeking affordable, basic items.

For young couples, first-time renters, or those looking to furnish a whole house, the price of items is a major drawcard.

“When I moved here more than 12 years ago, we bought most of our furniture from here,” he said.

“You could furnish a whole house for around $500. That’s a dining table and chairs, wardrobes, beds, the lot.”

The store also stocks smaller essential items, electrical appliances, kitchenware, and home décor, making it an affordable option for people starting out.