$15 million for Freeling Primary School

Announced this afternoon, Friday, January 30.

The State Government has announced funding of $15 million for work at Freeling Primary School.

The announcement follows recommendations of a planning study and will see the removal of old transportable classrooms, replaced for new ones.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon (January 30), Candidate for Ngadjuri, Mr Tony Piccolo, said, "the transportable classrooms have been due to be replaced, and I look forward to seeing the brand-new ones installed.

“Freeling Primary School has been an incredible starting point for children in this region for many years.

"Giving every child the best education possible is critically important and these upgrades will go a long way for the Freeling community and surrounds.”

