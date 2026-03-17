Community News Young people lead the charge at Mount Pleasant You may have heard there is a very important date coming up on the calendar of every South Australian this weekend – which would be none other than Saturday's Mount Pleasant Show. by Clem Stanley Published March 18, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Mount Pleasant Show Secretary, Josh Wiltshire, and Young Rural Ambassador and Committee Member, Jacqui Palk, celebrate the impending arrival of this weekend’s Mount Pleasant Show. Updated March 18, 2026 9:12 am | 37 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!