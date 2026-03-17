Wednesday, 18 March 2026
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Young people lead the charge at Mount Pleasant

You may have heard there is a very important date coming up on the calendar of every South Australian this weekend – which would be none other than Saturday's Mount Pleasant Show.

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by Clem Stanley
Published
Young people lead the charge at Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Show Secretary, Josh Wiltshire, and Young Rural Ambassador and Committee Member, Jacqui Palk, celebrate the impending arrival of this weekend’s Mount Pleasant Show.
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