Sport Willaston master plan takes big step Willaston Football Club will share in $3.2 million allocated to clubs and schools across the state via the South Australian Football Facilities Fund. by Samantha Field Published April 15, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Town of Gawler Mayor, Nathan Shanks; Willaston Football Club President, Steve Cleland; Rhiannon Pearce MP, Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing; Willaston Football Club Secretary, Bonnie Ljuna; Town of Gawler CEO, Chris Cowley. Photo supplied. Updated April 15, 2026 8:21 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!