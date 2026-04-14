Thursday, 16 April 2026
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Sport

Willaston master plan takes big step

Willaston Football Club will share in $3.2 million allocated to clubs and schools across the state via the South Australian Football Facilities Fund.

Samantha Field profile image
by Samantha Field
Published
Willaston master plan takes big step
Town of Gawler Mayor, Nathan Shanks; Willaston Football Club President, Steve Cleland; Rhiannon Pearce MP, Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing; Willaston Football Club Secretary, Bonnie Ljuna; Town of Gawler CEO, Chris Cowley. Photo supplied.
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