Where fresh air meets fresh hope: A space for healing, connection and community at Tanunda Hospital

A celebration with colour, cupcakes and community spirit marked the official opening of the new outdoor area at Tanunda Hospital – a project proudly funded by the Barossa & Districts Health Advisory Council.

Skye Reimann, Team Leader - Children’s Health and Development, Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network; Heather Richardson, Don Piro, Barbara Alexander - Barossa & Districts Advisory Council Members.

A celebration with colour, cupcakes and community spirit marked the official opening of the new outdoor area at Tanunda Hospital – a project proudly funded by the Barossa & Districts Health Advisory Council.

With a party theme setting the tone, guests enjoyed savoury bites, fresh fruit platters and beautifully decorated cupcakes as they gathered to mark the completion of a space that is already making a meaningful difference for patients, families and staff.

The new multi-purpose outdoor area has been thoughtfully designed to support families, children, allied health therapists and hospital staff.

It provides a safe, welcoming and flexible environment where therapy, connection and relaxation can take place beyond the traditional clinical setting.

Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Social Workers, Occupational Therapists and Physiotherapists have observed that working outdoors with children and their families create a more relaxed and open atmosphere. The fenced area allows families to feel secure while children engage in activities, helping sessions feel less formal and more natural.

A key feature of the development is a spacious pergola designed to accommodate small groups. The area is wheelchair accessible and positioned in a private section of the hospital grounds, ensuring comfort and dignity for those using the space.

Patients and their families can now step beyond the ward environment to enjoy fresh air, calm surroundings and meaningful time together.

Representatives of the Health Advisory Council said the project reflects a commitment to enhancing patient experience and supporting innovative approaches to care within the local community. By investing in practical improvements like the outdoor space, the Barossa & Districts Advisory Council continues to demonstrate its dedication to strengthening health services across the region.

The celebration was a recognition of what can be achieved when community organisations work together to support local health care.

Judging by its immediate popularity, the new outdoor area will remain a valued part of Tanunda Hospital for years to come.

Story and photos supplied by Presiding Member, Barossa & Districts Health Advisory Council - Heather Richardson.