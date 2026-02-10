Wednesday, 11 February 2026
Udder-ly thrilled: Koch Family’s continued dairy success

Moculta’s Koch family has once again had a string of success with its Ashtaney Jersey cattle, this time at International Dairy Week and the National Jersey Show last month.

Clem Stanley
Brad Gavenlock (Victoria), Taylah Koch, Courtney Koch, Ashleigh Koch, Cameron Yarnold (New South Wales), Angela Koch. Photo supplied.
