Rural Udder-ly thrilled: Koch Family’s continued dairy success Moculta’s Koch family has once again had a string of success with its Ashtaney Jersey cattle, this time at International Dairy Week and the National Jersey Show last month. by Clem Stanley Published February 11, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Brad Gavenlock (Victoria), Taylah Koch, Courtney Koch, Ashleigh Koch, Cameron Yarnold (New South Wales), Angela Koch. Photo supplied. Updated February 11, 2026 9:47 am | 2 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!