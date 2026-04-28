Thursday, 30 April 2026
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Tribute for a ‘Nightingale’

The haunting, operatic music from Madame Butterfly has just the right touch of poignancy as a backdrop to discuss the life of Patricia Gottwald, the late vocalist who was once known as 'Freeling's Nightingale'.

Mel Siri profile image
by Mel Siri
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Tribute for a ‘Nightingale’
Kathy Brown, holding a photo of her late mother Patricia, the ‘Nightingale of Freeling’, who has a seat dedicated to her at Freeling Wetlands. Also pictured is Kathy’s son, Russell and standing is daughter Evie who is holding a blue dress which was custom-made for singer Patricia. The family all travelled from Victoria.
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