Community News Tribute for a ‘Nightingale’ The haunting, operatic music from Madame Butterfly has just the right touch of poignancy as a backdrop to discuss the life of Patricia Gottwald, the late vocalist who was once known as 'Freeling's Nightingale'. by Mel Siri Published April 29, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Kathy Brown, holding a photo of her late mother Patricia, the ‘Nightingale of Freeling’, who has a seat dedicated to her at Freeling Wetlands. Also pictured is Kathy’s son, Russell and standing is daughter Evie who is holding a blue dress which was custom-made for singer Patricia. The family all travelled from Victoria. Updated April 29, 2026 8:16 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!