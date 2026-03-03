Community News Show thriving after grants Angaston Show's Ella Baker has plenty to celebrate beyond the 2026 Show event held last Saturday, after securing her fourth grant for the beloved event since October. by The Leader Published March 04, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! SA Labor candidate for the Seat of Schubert, James Rothe, Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, South Australia, Ms Clare Scriven and Ella Baker, of Angaston Show Society. Photo by Matt Webster. Updated March 04, 2026 8:52 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!