Wednesday, 11 February 2026
Subscribe
Rural

Sharon takes SA Grain Industry award

Sharon Starick from Punthari in the Murraylands has won the Women in Grain Award at the second 2025 South Australian Grain Industry Awards, held in Adelaide recently.

Mel Jaunay profile image
by Mel Jaunay
Published
Sharon takes SA Grain Industry award
Hannah Starick, Leah Starick, Sharon Starick, Matt Starick, and Rebekah Starick at the recent South Australian Grain Industry Awards, held in Adelaide. Photo supplied. 
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos