Rural Sharon takes SA Grain Industry award Sharon Starick from Punthari in the Murraylands has won the Women in Grain Award at the second 2025 South Australian Grain Industry Awards, held in Adelaide recently. by Mel Jaunay Published February 11, 2026 Hannah Starick, Leah Starick, Sharon Starick, Matt Starick, and Rebekah Starick at the recent South Australian Grain Industry Awards, held in Adelaide. Photo supplied.