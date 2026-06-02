Local Business Salvos store celebrates first birthday at Nuriootpa Salvos Store at Nuriootpa celebrated one year of opening last Friday, with volunteers gathering in a sea of smiling faces and red aprons for a morning tea to mark the occasion. by Clem Stanley Published June 03, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! The team at Salvos Store Nuriootpa celebrated the branch’s first birthday on Friday. Picture above are: Grace Pollard, Kerstin Ward-Lohmeyer, Sandy Traeger, Rosalie Robertson, Adam Neukother, Anne Hall, Annie Wai, Kuen Brown, Sharon Pergoleto, James Perkins, Shirley Bowden, Leonie Noble, Julie Harris, Kylie Geary, Kane Armstrong, Jade Jakubowski, Maarit Linke, Annabel Gabb and Peter Hurley. Updated June 03, 2026 8:04 am | 2 days ago Link copied! Copy failed!