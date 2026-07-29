Local Business Perfectly Blended at Nuriootpa The team members at Blend Physio are getting comfortably settled in at their new clinic location on Second Street at Nuriootpa – marking the start of an era for the team formerly of Barossa Physiotherapy. by Clem Stanley Published July 29, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! The team members at Blend Physio are settling into their new home at Nuriootpa. Pictured are; Amber Noack, (Admin) with Physiotherapists Melissa Smith, Jerome Marschall, Amanda Crouch and Kate Braunack. Absent: Dr Mary Magarey (Specialist Physiotherapist) and Hayley Laney (Admin). Updated July 29, 2026 9:33 am | 11 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!