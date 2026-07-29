Wednesday, 29 July 2026
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Perfectly Blended at Nuriootpa

The team members at Blend Physio are getting comfortably settled in at their new clinic location on Second Street at Nuriootpa – marking the start of an era for the team formerly of Barossa Physiotherapy.

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by Clem Stanley
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Perfectly Blended at Nuriootpa
The team members at Blend Physio are settling into their new home at Nuriootpa. Pictured are; Amber Noack, (Admin) with Physiotherapists Melissa Smith, Jerome Marschall, Amanda Crouch and Kate Braunack. Absent: Dr Mary Magarey (Specialist Physiotherapist) and Hayley Laney (Admin).
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