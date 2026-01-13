Community News Refuge from heat An extended and intense heatwave in the first couple of weeks of 2026, saw the mercury climbing well above the seasonal average and placing pressure on vulnerable residents across the region. by Matthew Webster Published January 14, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Jeanette Marschall, Treasurer of the Christian Community Hub and Pastor Will Samson, who opened the doors to the ‘The Hub’ in Tanunda during the heatwave, providing a place for people to keep cool. Updated January 14, 2026 8:42 am | 32 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!