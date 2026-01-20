Thursday, 22 January 2026
Subscribe
Community News

Recognising a lifetime of service

Neil Eberhard is being recognised for a lifetime of service and achievement to his local community, having been named as the Robertstown Ward’s Citizen of the Year for the Regional Council of Goyder.

Clem Stanley profile image
by Clem Stanley
Published
Recognising a lifetime of service
Neil Eberhard has been named as Robertstown Ward’s Citizen of the Year for the Regional Council of Goyder. Photo supplied.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos