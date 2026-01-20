Community News Recognising a lifetime of service Neil Eberhard is being recognised for a lifetime of service and achievement to his local community, having been named as the Robertstown Ward’s Citizen of the Year for the Regional Council of Goyder. by Clem Stanley Published January 21, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Neil Eberhard has been named as Robertstown Ward’s Citizen of the Year for the Regional Council of Goyder. Photo supplied. Updated January 21, 2026 8:37 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!