Wednesday, 22 April 2026
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Pleasing result from Valley Hot Rodders Swap Meet

Light rain falling last Sunday morning didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the 80 sellers and great number of buyers who turned out for the 14th Valley Hot Rodders Swap Meet held at Angaston Oval.

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by Tony Robinson
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Pleasing result from Valley Hot Rodders Swap Meet
Michael Feist and his son, Lucas, aged 14, formerly of the Barossa and now living in Mt. Barker, are shown with some of the items they had for sale at the swap meet.
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