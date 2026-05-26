Community News People power: Plan for community working group over NTx proposal Agreement to form a working party to engage with ElectraNet and the wider community was one of the outcomes of a forum convened on Friday night by Member for Barker Tony Pasin, MP. by Mel Siri Published May 27, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Member for Schubert and SA Liberal Leader, Ashton Hurn MP, Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP, community advocate Mary Morris, The Hon. Nicola Centofanti, MLC. Updated May 27, 2026 7:48 am | 20 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!