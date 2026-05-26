Thursday, 28 May 2026
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People power: Plan for community working group over NTx proposal

Agreement to form a working party to engage with ElectraNet and the wider community was one of the outcomes of a forum convened on Friday night by Member for Barker Tony Pasin, MP.

Mel Siri profile image
by Mel Siri
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People power: Plan for community working group over NTx proposal
Member for Schubert and SA Liberal Leader, Ashton Hurn MP, Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP, community advocate Mary Morris, The Hon. Nicola Centofanti, MLC.
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