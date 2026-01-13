Community News New project aims to inspire youth creativity A new council project is set to inspire youth creative expression and hopes to reduce vandalism and graffiti at Williamstown. by The Leader Published January 14, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Joining in a discussion about activities to engage and inspire creative expression, including practice art walls, in Williamstown were: Back: Amity Hockley-Kemp, Simon Burt (artist), David Craker, Tom Hennessy, Natalie Mudge. Front: Izaak Hockley-Kemp, Elijah Hockley-Kemp, Jacob Johns and Mason Wakeman. Photo supplied. Updated January 14, 2026 8:55 am | 19 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!