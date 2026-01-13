Subscribe
Community News

New project aims to inspire youth creativity

A new council project is set to inspire youth creative expression and hopes to reduce vandalism and graffiti at Williamstown.

The Leader profile image
by The Leader
Published
New project aims to inspire youth creativity
Joining in a discussion about activities to engage and inspire creative expression, including practice art walls, in Williamstown were: Back: Amity Hockley-Kemp, Simon Burt (artist), David Craker, Tom Hennessy, Natalie Mudge. Front: Izaak Hockley-Kemp, Elijah Hockley-Kemp, Jacob Johns and Mason Wakeman. Photo supplied.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos