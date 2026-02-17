Thursday, 19 February 2026
Subscribe
Community News

Marananga Brass Band seeks extra helpers

A new secretary and assistant secretary, together with a number of other positions, were unable to be filled during the Marananga Brass Band AGM held at the band hall last Tuesday night.

The Leader profile image
by The Leader
Published
Marananga Brass Band seeks extra helpers
Chris Pfeiffer, Life Member with 20 years’ service along with Meredith Wyatt, assistant secretary and John Scholes, secretary; were honoured for their dedication as retiring members of Marananga Brass Band. Photo by Tony Robinson.
Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos