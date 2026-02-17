Community News Marananga Brass Band seeks extra helpers A new secretary and assistant secretary, together with a number of other positions, were unable to be filled during the Marananga Brass Band AGM held at the band hall last Tuesday night. by The Leader Published February 18, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Chris Pfeiffer, Life Member with 20 years’ service along with Meredith Wyatt, assistant secretary and John Scholes, secretary; were honoured for their dedication as retiring members of Marananga Brass Band. Photo by Tony Robinson. Updated February 18, 2026 9:11 am | a day ago Link copied! Copy failed!